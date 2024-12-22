How to use YouTube's 'Scheduled digest' feature to manage notifications
YouTube has launched a feature, dubbed 'Scheduled Digest,' to streamline and manage daily push notifications from the app. The tool combines all alerts into one comprehensive daily digest notification, which can be scheduled to receive at a specific time. The digest contains all sorts of notifications, including live streams, uploads, and comment alerts.
User experience with the new facility
The 'Scheduled Digest' feature comes disabled by default, giving users the option to enable it or not. Once activated, it could postpone some notifications (like those for live streams) until the event has ended. This is because the digest compiles all notifications into a single daily alert, instead of sending them separately throughout the day.
How to enable the 'Scheduled digest' feature
To enable the 'Scheduled Digest' feature, users will have to go through a simple five-step process on the YouTube app. They will have to tap on their profile picture, select 'Settings,' choose 'Notifications,' and then 'Scheduled digest.' Finally, they can tap to customize their preferred delivery time for this comprehensive daily notification.