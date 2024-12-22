Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube's 'Scheduled Digest' feature, initially disabled, allows users to compile all notifications into a single daily alert.

To activate, tap your profile picture, select 'Settings', 'Notifications', 'Scheduled digest', and set your preferred delivery time.

This feature helps manage notifications, including those for live streams, by delivering them in one go. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The tool combines all alerts into one comprehensive daily digest notification

How to use YouTube's 'Scheduled digest' feature to manage notifications

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:44 pm Dec 22, 202402:44 pm

What's the story YouTube has launched a feature, dubbed 'Scheduled Digest,' to streamline and manage daily push notifications from the app. The tool combines all alerts into one comprehensive daily digest notification, which can be scheduled to receive at a specific time. The digest contains all sorts of notifications, including live streams, uploads, and comment alerts.

Functionality

User experience with the new facility

The 'Scheduled Digest' feature comes disabled by default, giving users the option to enable it or not. Once activated, it could postpone some notifications (like those for live streams) until the event has ended. This is because the digest compiles all notifications into a single daily alert, instead of sending them separately throughout the day.

Activation

How to enable the 'Scheduled digest' feature

To enable the 'Scheduled Digest' feature, users will have to go through a simple five-step process on the YouTube app. They will have to tap on their profile picture, select 'Settings,' choose 'Notifications,' and then 'Scheduled digest.' Finally, they can tap to customize their preferred delivery time for this comprehensive daily notification.