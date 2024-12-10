Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube is enhancing user engagement by expanding its gaming offerings, known as "Playables", which were initially exclusive to premium users but are now accessible to all.

With over 130 games across various genres, YouTube is following the trend set by Netflix and LinkedIn, aiming to diversify user experiences beyond traditional activities.

This move signifies a shift in the digital platform industry towards more interactive content.

Only 2 games currently support the multiplayer mode

YouTube testing multiplayer mini-games to boost user engagement

By Mudit Dube 05:26 pm Dec 10, 202405:26 pm

What's the story YouTube is currently experimenting with multiplayer mini-games as part of its collection known as "Playables." The company has confirmed that it is "beginning to test a new multiplayer feature for a few select games on YouTube Playables." This feature will allow users to engage in real-time gaming with others. Currently, only two games, Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3, support this new multiplayer mode.

Evolution

YouTube's Playables: A year-long journey

YouTube has been testing mini-games, dubbed "Playables," on its app and website for some time now - nearly a year. At first, the games were only available for premium users. However, in May this year, the company opened its free catalog of games for all users. The move was a major expansion in YouTube's gaming offerings and user accessibility.

Expansion

YouTube's Playables portfolio now boasts over 130 games

The portfolio for Playables on YouTube has grown steadily over time. It now hosts over 130 games in different categories, including Action, Arcade Brain & Puzzle, Trivia & Word, Racing, Simulation, and Sports. This wide variety of games is all part of YouTube's plan to boost user engagement and provide a more complete entertainment experience on its platform.

Trend

YouTube follows Netflix, LinkedIn in adding games

YouTube's move to include games is part of a broader trend among digital platforms. Other companies like Netflix and LinkedIn have also added games to their platforms. The goal behind these additions is to keep users engaged beyond traditional activities such as watching movies or interacting with posts. This strategy reflects an industry-wide shift toward more interactive and diversified user experiences.