Tech influencer MKBHD faced criticism for a video showing him driving recklessly at 153km/hour in a 56km/hour zone, which he later deleted and apologized for.

Viewers also expressed disappointment over the lack of transparency in his sponsored content, calling it a "10-minute advertisement".

This follows a previous controversy where he was criticized for launching an expensive wallpaper app, indicating a pattern of missteps that have upset his large follower base.

MKBHD was driving at over 153km/hour in a 56km/hour zone

MKBHD faces backlash over reckless driving in video, sponsored content

By Mudit Dube 10:49 am Nov 13, 202410:49 am

What's the story Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD on YouTube, is under fire from his followers. The outrage comes after his latest video "How My Video Gear is Changing!" was completely sponsored by DJI. Viewers have primarily called out MKBHD for driving a sports car at an unsafe speed in a school zone. Some have also expressed strong criticism over the absence of editorial independence in the review.

Damage control

Brownlee removes controversial clip, acknowledges criticism

In the wake of the backlash, Brownlee deleted the clip that showed him driving at such high speeds. The original footage had shown him going over 153km/hour in a 56km/hour zone and speeding past a sign on the road warning drivers to slow down for children. "There was a clip with the action cam of me test driving a car and going way to (sic) fast. Absolutely inexcusable and dangerous," MKBHD wrote in an apology post on X.



Viewer reaction

Viewers express disappointment over sponsored content

The video has also been met with a wave of criticism from viewers disappointed that it was a sponsored segment. "This can't even be considered a sponsored video anymore. It's literally just a 10-minute advertisement," one viewer commented, garnering over 12,000 likes. The backlash highlights a growing concern among Brownlee's followers about the perceived lack of transparency in his content.

Past controversies

This is not Brownlee's first controversy

Notably, this incident is the second major backlash against Brownlee in some two months. Back in late September, he was criticized for launching an expensive wallpaper app. However, he took the matter in his own hands and made changes to the app that appeared to fix some of the loudest complaints. These controversies indicate a pattern of missteps by Brownlee that have upset his 19.6 million followers on YouTube and several others on X and Instagram.