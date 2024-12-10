Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft's AI chief, Suleyman, has declared security as the company's top priority, even over customer demand and revenue.

This commitment comes after several security breaches involving Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Before joining Microsoft, Suleyman co-founded DeepMind, an AI company acquired by Google, where he pushed for ethical AI use. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Security is Microsoft's number one focus, says Mustafa Suleyman

Not AGI! Microsoft AI chief reveals the company's top priority

By Mudit Dube 05:17 pm Dec 10, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Microsoft's AI division, has revealed that the tech giant's number one focus is on security. Despite the company's major strides in artificial intelligence (AI) in the last two years, Suleyman stressed that security is still their number one priority. He made the revelation in an interview with The Verge, where he said that it is "genuinely like a number one focus for the company."

Security focus

Microsoft's response to recent security breaches

Suleyman's statement comes in the wake of several high-profile security breaches involving Microsoft and its Windows operating system in the last year. He revealed that he participates in a weekly security meeting where "literally all the heads of the companies and various different divisions are singularly focused on what we can do and it is the number one priority."

Unwavering commitment

Security trumps customer demand and revenue

Suleyman further emphasized Microsoft's unwavering commitment to security, saying nothing supersedes it. "No customer demand, no amount of revenue. It is the first thing that everybody asks," he told The Verge. This just goes on to show how much the tech giant is dedicated to keeping its products and services safe and intact in an increasingly digital world full of potential security risks.

Career trajectory

Suleyman's journey from DeepMind to Microsoft

Prior to his time at Microsoft, Suleyman co-founded DeepMind, a groundbreaking AI company acquired by Google in 2014. He was instrumental in pushing the boundaries of AI research at DeepMind, particularly its ethical use. After leaving Google, he joined Greylock Partners where he continued to shape AI innovation. His transition to Microsoft came as the company aggressively expanded its AI capabilities.