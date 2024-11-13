Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube's new AI feature, the Dream Track experiment, allows creators to remix songs and even generate new ones using AI-voiced artists like Charlie Puth and Demi Lovato.

The remixed tracks will be credited to the original song, clearly indicating their AI-enhanced nature.

The remixed tracks will be credited to the original song, clearly indicating their AI-enhanced nature.

The feature is currently limited to a test group

YouTube's new AI feature lets creators remix songs using prompts

By Mudit Dube 11:43 am Nov 13, 202411:43 am

What's the story YouTube is now testing a feature that lets creators use artificial intelligence (AI) to edit licensed songs for their shorts. The test group of creators can enter a prompt to change different elements of a song, like its mood or genre. The upgraded version of YouTube's Dream Track AI feature will then generate a reimagined 30-second soundtrack.

Attribution details

AI remixes to be clearly attributed on YouTube

The remixed soundtracks made through this feature will be clearly credited to the original song. This credit will appear both in the Short itself and on the Shorts audio pivot page. Plus, it will be clearly mentioned that the track was modified using AI. This way, there will be no confusion about the source of these restyled soundtracks and their AI-enhanced nature.

Artist participation

Dream Track experiment features prominent artists' voices

The Dream Track experiment not just lets creators edit songs, but also create new ones with the AI-generated voices of artists who have agreed to participate. Notably, big names like Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, and John Legend are among those who have lent their voices for this innovative project. However, it is still unclear which songs can be edited in this test or which music labels YouTube is working with.