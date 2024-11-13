Why Japanese politician proposed ban on women marrying after 25
Japan's Conservative Party leader Naoki Hyakuta has sparked controversy with his recent comments on boosting the country's birthrate. In a YouTube video on November 8, Hyakuta suggested banning women from marrying after 25 and mandating hysterectomies at 30. He also proposed limiting women's access to university education beyond 18 to focus on childbearing.
Public figures condemn Hyakuta's remarks
Hyakuta's comments have been widely criticized for being regressive and discriminatory. Actress Chizuru Higashi said she was horrified, "The idea of taking away reproductive ability if you have not had a child by the age of 30 is terrifying, even as a joke." Sumie Kawakami, a lecturer at Yamanashi Gakuin University, called Hyakuta's remarks "a call to violence against women."
Conservative Party and Hyakuta apologize for controversial remarks
The Conservative Party of Japan has also openly condemned Hyakuta's remarks. Joint Chairperson Takashi Kawamura apologized on Hyakuta's behalf to supporters and the Japanese public. Facing the backlash, Hyakuta withdrew his remarks during a speech in Nagoya, saying they were hypothetical and meant as a "science-fiction storyline" to provoke discussion.
Author criticizes Hyakuta's 'science fiction' defense
Author Issui Ogawa has slammed Hyakuta's attempt to brush off his remarks as science fiction, saying it undermines their seriousness. Ogawa said, "I'm a science fiction writer and I'm not amused that the grotesque idea of removing a girl's uterus was described as science fiction." The controversy comes as Japan grapples with a fertility crisis amid an aging population and dwindling workforce.
Japan's fertility crisis and controversial measures
Preliminary data from Japan's health ministry reported 350,074 births between January and June 2024, a 5.7% decrease from the previous year. This proposal comes on the heels of other criticized measures to boost marriage and procreation rates in Japan. Hyakuta is the author of the best-selling book The Eternal Zero, which was adapted into a movie that glorified kamikaze pilots in the closing days of World War II.