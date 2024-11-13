Summarize Simplifying... In short Japanese politician Hyakuta's controversial proposal to ban women from marrying after 25 has sparked outrage, with critics labeling it as regressive and discriminatory.

Despite an apology from the Conservative Party and Hyakuta's retraction, claiming his comments were a "science-fiction storyline", the backlash continues.

This controversy emerges amidst Japan's ongoing fertility crisis, with a 5.7% decrease in births reported in the first half of 2024.

Hyakuta's comments have sparked outrage

Why Japanese politician proposed ban on women marrying after 25

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:55 pm Nov 13, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Japan's Conservative Party leader Naoki Hyakuta has sparked controversy with his recent comments on boosting the country's birthrate. In a YouTube video on November 8, Hyakuta suggested banning women from marrying after 25 and mandating hysterectomies at 30. He also proposed limiting women's access to university education beyond 18 to focus on childbearing.

Backlash begins

Public figures condemn Hyakuta's remarks

Hyakuta's comments have been widely criticized for being regressive and discriminatory. Actress Chizuru Higashi said she was horrified, "The idea of taking away reproductive ability if you have not had a child by the age of 30 is terrifying, even as a joke." Sumie Kawakami, a lecturer at Yamanashi Gakuin University, called Hyakuta's remarks "a call to violence against women."

Apology issued

Conservative Party and Hyakuta apologize for controversial remarks

The Conservative Party of Japan has also openly condemned Hyakuta's remarks. Joint Chairperson Takashi Kawamura apologized on Hyakuta's behalf to supporters and the Japanese public. Facing the backlash, Hyakuta withdrew his remarks during a speech in Nagoya, saying they were hypothetical and meant as a "science-fiction storyline" to provoke discussion.

Criticism continues

Author criticizes Hyakuta's 'science fiction' defense

Author Issui Ogawa has slammed Hyakuta's attempt to brush off his remarks as science fiction, saying it undermines their seriousness. Ogawa said, "I'm a science fiction writer and I'm not amused that the grotesque idea of removing a girl's uterus was described as science fiction." The controversy comes as Japan grapples with a fertility crisis amid an aging population and dwindling workforce.

Fertility decline

Japan's fertility crisis and controversial measures

Preliminary data from Japan's health ministry reported 350,074 births between January and June 2024, a 5.7% decrease from the previous year. This proposal comes on the heels of other criticized measures to boost marriage and procreation rates in Japan. Hyakuta is the author of the best-selling book The Eternal Zero, which was adapted into a movie that glorified kamikaze pilots in the closing days of World War II.