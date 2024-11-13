Summarize Simplifying... In short Sweden has applied to trademark its name to avoid travel mix-ups caused by duplicate place names worldwide.

A survey by Visit Sweden revealed that 45% of travelers encounter such confusion, with younger travelers supporting the idea of trademarking place names.

Sweden trademarks its name to prevent global travel confusion

By Simran Jeet 12:58 pm Nov 13, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Sweden has started the process of trademarking its name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The move is part of a larger strategy to strengthen Sweden's distinct identity and enhance its tourism industry. The Scandinavian country is especially worried about confusion with other places around the world that share the same name, including one in upstate New York.

Sweden's trademark bid: A strategy to boost tourism

The Swedish tourism board is supporting this effort, hoping to stop travelers from accidentally visiting a different "Sweden." They emphasized the need to ensure tourists get to see the real Swedish lakes and forests. The board said that this move "aims to ensure no one packs for the Swedish lakes and forests only to find themselves in a far-off town with the same name but none of the Scandi charm."

Potential precedent for countries with similarly named locations

Sweden's trademark application could set a precedent for other countries dealing with the same problem. With 15 towns in the US named Norway and 28 locations globally sharing the name London, these places might also consider trademarking their names to reduce travel confusion. Even Estonia could consider trademarking its name to avoid confusion with asteroid 1541 Estonia, showing just how common this problem of geographical name duplication can be.

Survey reveals travel mix-ups due to duplicate place names

A recent Visit Sweden survey found that nearly half of travelers (45%) encounter duplicate place names while planning trips, with 8% mistakenly ending up in the wrong location. Interestingly, a large portion of younger travelers aged 20-32 favor trademarking place names to prevent such confusion, including 54% of respondents in the US, 45% in the UK, and 44% in Sweden.

Visit Sweden's call for a 'one and only' Sweden

Susanne Anderson, CEO of Visit Sweden, humorously expressed that while it's flattering for other places to share the name, only Sweden should represent its unique culture and landscapes. With a petition now live, Visit Sweden encourages travelers to join the cause for travel clarity, suggesting ways to spot the "real" Sweden—think free wild blueberries, quiet luxury, and hotels with "eight seasons."