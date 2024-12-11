YouTube expands auto-dubbing feature to more creators: How to use
YouTube has announced the expansion of its auto-dubbing feature, a tool that allows creators to create translated audio tracks for their videos. The feature, first unveiled at Vidcon last year, was initially limited to a select group of creators. Now, it is being rolled out to hundreds of thousands more channels focusing on informational content like cooking or sewing tutorials.
Auto-dubbing feature: A step toward global accessibility
The auto-dubbing tool marks a major step toward making YouTube content more accessible and understandable for global audiences. To use the feature, creators just have to upload their video as they normally do. The platform will automatically detect the language of the video and generate dubbed versions in other languages. As of now, the tool supports English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish languages.
YouTube's auto-dubbing leverages Google's Gemini capabilities
YouTube's auto-dubbing feature leverages Google's Gemini powers to imitate human speech. However, the company has warned that the feature may not always work perfectly as it is still in its early development stages. "We're working hard to make it as accurate as possible, but there might be times when the translation isn't quite right," the company said in a blog post.
Upcoming update: 'Expressive Speech'
Along with the auto-dubbing feature, YouTube has also teased another upcoming update, "Expressive Speech." With this, the company would not just replicate the words of the creator but also their tone, emotions, and even the ambiance of their surroundings. This would further enhance the user experience by providing a more authentic representation of the original content in dubbed versions.