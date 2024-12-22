Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube's new feature, "Dream Track," allows creators to generate AI-based soundtracks for their Shorts.

Users can select an artist or style, describe a song, and the AI will create a unique track.

These tracks can be remixed by others, but can't be downloaded separately, ensuring a safe and responsible content environment in line with YouTube's guidelines.

The tool is currently limited to select users

How to create an AI-generated soundtrack for your YouTube Shorts

By Akash Pandey 01:53 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story YouTube offers an interesting feature called '"Dream Track" for its Shorts platform. The tool, currently available for a limited set of creators in the US, lets users create unique AI-generated soundtracks for their short videos. These songs can be based on your favorite artists or instrumental tracks, and be used as a base for your own remixes. This feature represents a major leap in content creation, giving users an exciting new way to interact with music on the platform.

Usage instructions

User guide for Dream Track on YouTube Shorts

To use "Dream Track," creators have to open the YouTube app, and tap the "+" icon at the bottom center. After selecting or recording a new short video, tap "Add sound" at the top, select an artist or style, and describe a song you want to generate. The prompts are limited to 50 characters and must be in English. Once the song is created, it can be previewed before recording a video to accompany it.

Remix potential

Remixing and sharing AI-generated soundtracks

After a video and its accompanying song are published, they appear in the Shorts player for others to view and remix. This feature lets any user take existing Shorts and remix them using tools like "Use this sound," "Cut this video," and "Green screen." However, it's worth noting that while some Shorts with the generated soundtrack can be downloaded, the soundtrack cannot be downloaded separately.

Information

YouTube's commitment to safe and responsible content

All content generated by "Dream Track" will be governed by YouTube's Community Guidelines. The platform may remove any material that violates its policies, maintaining a safe and responsible environment for creators and viewers alike.