How to create an AI-generated soundtrack for your YouTube Shorts
YouTube offers an interesting feature called '"Dream Track" for its Shorts platform. The tool, currently available for a limited set of creators in the US, lets users create unique AI-generated soundtracks for their short videos. These songs can be based on your favorite artists or instrumental tracks, and be used as a base for your own remixes. This feature represents a major leap in content creation, giving users an exciting new way to interact with music on the platform.
User guide for Dream Track on YouTube Shorts
To use "Dream Track," creators have to open the YouTube app, and tap the "+" icon at the bottom center. After selecting or recording a new short video, tap "Add sound" at the top, select an artist or style, and describe a song you want to generate. The prompts are limited to 50 characters and must be in English. Once the song is created, it can be previewed before recording a video to accompany it.
Remixing and sharing AI-generated soundtracks
After a video and its accompanying song are published, they appear in the Shorts player for others to view and remix. This feature lets any user take existing Shorts and remix them using tools like "Use this sound," "Cut this video," and "Green screen." However, it's worth noting that while some Shorts with the generated soundtrack can be downloaded, the soundtrack cannot be downloaded separately.
YouTube's commitment to safe and responsible content
All content generated by "Dream Track" will be governed by YouTube's Community Guidelines. The platform may remove any material that violates its policies, maintaining a safe and responsible environment for creators and viewers alike.