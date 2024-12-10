Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, YouTube giants MrBeast and T-Series ended their long-standing subscriber race with a mutual subscription deal, causing quite a stir on social media.

T-Series, MrBeast finally end 'subscriber-race' with a surprise deal

By Tanvi Gupta 01:32 pm Dec 10, 2024

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, the world's most-followed YouTuber, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson), and Bhushan Kumar (the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series) have mutually subscribed to each other's YouTube channels. The decision ends their long-standing "sub-race," a competition for subscribers on the popular video-sharing platform. The announcement came during MrBeast's recent visit to India where he proposed this "deal" to Kumar.

'If you subscribe to me, I will subscribe to T-Series'

During their meeting, MrBeast proposed to Kumar, "If you subscribe to me, I will subscribe to T-Series." Kumar readily agreed and subscribed to MrBeast's channel. In a playful twist, MrBeast initially claimed his phone had died but later confirmed his subscription to T-Series. This marked the end of their years-long subscriber race. The entire interaction was shared on Instagram by both parties involved in this historic YouTube event.

Social media reactions to MrBeast and T-Series's 'biggest collab ever'

The surprising collaboration between MrBeast and T-Series sent social media into a tizzy. Fans were surprised and excited, with one user writing, "We got MrBeast and T-series subscribing to each other before GTA 6," in reference to the highly-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI. Another user emphasized the collaborative spirit of this occasion, writing, "The world is not for competition, it's for collaboration!!"

MrBeast and T-Series's current standing on YouTube

According to Forbes, MrBeast currently reigns as the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world. He is also the most followed person on the platform. Meanwhile, T-Series, an Indian record label and film production company, stands second on the world's top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels list. This new collaboration between the two YouTube giants marks a major turn in their competitive relationship.