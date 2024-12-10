Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned singer Sonu Nigam expressed his disappointment when several politicians, including the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, left his concert mid-way.

Sonu Nigam expressed his disappointment in an Instagram video

Sonu Nigam angry as Rajasthan CM leaves his concert mid-way

By Isha Sharma 01:28 pm Dec 10, 2024

What's the story Singer Sonu Nigam has reacted strongly after Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and a few other politicians recently left his concert mid-way at an event called Rising Rajasthan. The playback singer expressed his disappointment in an Instagram video, where he requested politicians not to attend artists' performances if they plan to leave abruptly. He said such actions show "disrespect toward art, artists, and Maa Sarasvati."

'If you won't respect artists, then who will?'

Nigam noted that many politicians, including the Chief Minister, sports minister, and youth minister, were in attendance and left his concert mid-way. He said, "Seeing them go, the other delegates who had come from different parts of the world also walked out. How will people from foreign countries appreciate Indian artists if our own people don't do it? "So it is my humble request to politicians that if you won't respect artists then who will?"

'Don't come or leave before the show starts'

Further, Nigam suggested politicians either stay away from such events or leave before the performance starts. He said, "Agar aapko uthke jana ho to aya mat karo ya show shuru hone se pehle chale jaya karo (If you have to leave then don't come or leave before the show starts)." "I know you all are busy, you have a lot of work and you should not waste your time by attending such shows, so please leave before the performance begins."

