If you're having trouble with your YouTube live stream, it could be due to viewer's internet connection, your encoder, or your own internet connection.

Make sure your encoder, which captures and compresses your stream, is updated and functioning well.

If your stream quality is still poor, check your audio and video sources, your encoder's CPU load, or try a different encoder.

YouTube details several instructions to troubleshoot your live stream

Facing issues during YouTube live stream? Fix them this way

By Akash Pandey 03:01 pm Dec 22, 202403:01 pm

What's the story YouTube has a detailed guide for troubleshooting live streams. The first issue it addresses is errors when starting third-party encoders or software. To fix this, users are recommended to get a new stream key from the Live Control Room and update their encoder with it. If they're using YouTube through third-party streaming software without a stream key, they can contact the software's support team.

Addressing reported errors on live streams

YouTube also details how to deal with reported errors on live streams. If only one viewer reports an error, it's probably because of their computer or internet connection. In such cases, you can either advise them to try viewing the stream differently or ask them to provide details about how they encountered the error for further investigation. When multiple viewers on a single internet connection report an error, it's probably because of their shared network.

Ensuring the functionality of live stream encoders

The platform also highlights the need to ensure that your live stream encoder is working well. This tool (app, program, or device) is used to capture and compress your live stream. If multiple viewers on different internet connections report errors with a live stream, there could be an issue with your live stream encoder. Users are advised to keep their encoder software updated and check its performance regularly for optimal streaming experience.

Tips for maintaining stream quality and connection strength

If the quality of your stream is poor, it may be because of problems with the audio and video sources connected to your encoder. Users can check for encoder errors on the live dashboard and keep an eye on their encoder's CPU load. If nothing's wrong, trying a different encoder may help. If the stream looks healthy but viewers still report issues, it may be due to problems with your outbound internet connection.