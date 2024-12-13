Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan is eyeing an August release for his upcoming film 'Lahore: 1947', which is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

In a revolutionary move, Khan is also considering YouTube as a platform for film premieres, exploring options like direct-to-digital premiere and pay-per-view models.

Despite a lucrative deal for the film, Khan is curating an alternate medium with YouTube, aiming to transform the digital space. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Will 'Lahore: 1947' release on YouTube

Aamir Khan eyes August release for 'Lahore: 1947': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:18 pm Dec 13, 202406:18 pm

What's the story One of the most hotly-anticipating films of 2025 is undoubtedly Lahore: 1947, starring Sunny Deol and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Now, per recent reports, Aamir Khan is eyeing an August 2025 release for his next production. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is still in the editing stage. "Aamir Khan is keen to bring the film to the spectacle in August 2025," a source told Pinkvilla.

Release plan

Khan's unique release strategy for 'Lahore: 1947'

Khan thinks the August holiday season could work in favor of Lahore: 1947, considering the India-Pakistan partition, which took place in August 1947, is its historical backdrop. "A final call on the date will be taken once the edit is locked," added the source. The upcoming film is reportedly packed with drama and larger-than-life moments with Deol.

Digital exploration

Khan exploring YouTube for film premieres

Along with traditional release strategies, Khan has also been in talks with YouTube executives in the US and India for using the platform for film premieres. The actor-producer is reportedly averse to premiering films on already established platforms and is exploring several ideas with YouTube. These include direct-to-digital premiere, post-theatrical streaming, pay-per-view model, etc. However, a final decision on how he wishes to partner with YouTube is yet to be made.

Digital revolution

Khan's revolutionary approach to digital space

Khan is reportedly looking to change the digital space by bringing films to YouTube. He had earlier bagged a ₹70 crore deal for Lahore: 1947 with a top player but has decided to return the amount. "He has started the process of curating an alternate medium with YouTube for his entire slate in various formats as mentioned above," concluded the source.