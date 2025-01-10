What's the story

Celebrated director of All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia, is planning her next venture. After winning accolades at Cannes and a Golden Globes nod for her last film, she is now considering a trilogy set in Mumbai.

Speaking to Variety, she revealed, "I started writing my next movie, and it's also going to be a film in Bombay."

"It's a bit early, but I'm thinking about doing two more films in Bombay and having this kind of a trilogy."