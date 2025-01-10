Payal Kapadia eyes Mumbai-based trilogy after 'All We Imagine...'
What's the story
Celebrated director of All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia, is planning her next venture. After winning accolades at Cannes and a Golden Globes nod for her last film, she is now considering a trilogy set in Mumbai.
Speaking to Variety, she revealed, "I started writing my next movie, and it's also going to be a film in Bombay."
"It's a bit early, but I'm thinking about doing two more films in Bombay and having this kind of a trilogy."
Director's stance
Kapadia's response to criticism and Oscar selection process
Kapadia also responded to Jahnu Barua's criticism, the head of India's Oscar committee, who called her film "very poor technically."
She was confused by his comments, saying, "I don't know what he meant... maybe I'll meet him one day and ask him."
About the Oscar submission decision, she said, "It would have been nice if we were selected, but it's just a process. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don't... My entire movie was made by applying to grants."
Film overview
'All We Imagine...': A look at the acclaimed film
Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, All We Imagine as Light is an official Indo-French co-production.
The story follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate who wants to get intimate with her boyfriend.
Their journey leads them to the beach town of Ratnagiri where they confront their desires.
Film's success
'All We Imagine as Light' garnered international recognition
In 2024, All We Imagine as Light won the coveted Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. It also bagged the Best International Feature at the New York Film Critics Circle and Gotham Awards 2024.
Notably, former US President Barack Obama added it to his list of his favorite movies of 2024.
The film was recently released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, starting a new chapter in its successful journey.