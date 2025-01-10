'It's her foolishness...': Sonu Sood doesn't talk to Kangana anymore
What's the story
Actor Sonu Sood has finally spoken about his long-standing feud with Kangana Ranaut, which started over five years ago on the sets of the 2019 historical war drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.
In a recent interview, he revealed that he is currently not on talking terms with Ranaut.
"I left Manikarnika also because Kangana is my friend," he said.
Stance explained
Sood chose silence over public criticism
Despite their fallout, Sood remained respectful toward Ranaut and her family.
He said, "We are not on talking terms right now, but I have been very close with her family - her mother, father and sister meet me very lovingly."
"I have a rule in life that if I have ever been close to someone or friends with them...if I have a problem, I will never speak against them."
No regrets
'She's not a bad person': Sood on Ranaut
Further adding, Sood said, "I might feel upset thinking, 'This person was a good friend and said such things.' I feel that it's her foolishness, she is not a bad person. But sometimes, when you write or say things, you don't actually think it through."
"I might have also gone through this and done things out of being naive. However, there is no regret. It's her own thinking, I prefer not to pay heed by answering."
Silence maintained
No communication post 'Manikarnika,' revealed Sood
When asked if Ranaut has offered him another film, Sood replied, "No, we have never even spoken to each other after Manikarnika."
"We even have a common friend Ajay, he is close to both of us. He has tried to make us meet a couple of times, but I said it's okay, let her be happy in her space."
Controversy details
Sood's departure from 'Manikarnika' sparked controversy
Sood's decision to exit Manikarnika after Ranaut took charge as director had sparked a controversy.
Ranaut alleged Sood didn't want to work under a woman director, to which he said, "When we had shot for major portions of Manikarnika, I asked my director that we need to start shooting again and he said that he received an email saying that he is not going to be a part of the project anymore."