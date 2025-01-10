What's the story

Actor Sonu Sood has finally spoken about his long-standing feud with Kangana Ranaut, which started over five years ago on the sets of the 2019 historical war drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he is currently not on talking terms with Ranaut.

"I left Manikarnika also because Kangana is my friend," he said.