Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Chitrangda tapped to headline 'Raat Akeli Hai 2': Report
What's the story
Netflix India is said to be working on a sequel to the 2020 murder mystery film Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The actor will reprise his role of Inspector Jatil Yadav in this sequel, titled Raat Akeli Hai 2, reported PeepingMoon. Chitrangda Singh will be seen as the female lead opposite him.
While plot details are under wraps, Yadav will be seen unraveling another complex case in this follow-up installment.
Past collaboration
Siddiqui and Singh's reunion after 8 years
This project comes as a major milestone for Siddiqui and Singh, who were supposed to work together in Kushan Nandi's 2017 film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. However, Singh had walked out of the project due to discomfort with intimate scenes.
Now, after an eight-year gap, the duo will be seen together in this murder mystery sequel.
The film is in pre-production and will start shooting next month, targeting a late 2025 release.
Production details
'Raat Akeli Hai 2' to be helmed by Honey Trehan
The sequel will be helmed by Honey Trehan, who was a casting director before he moved to filmmaking.
The script for Raat Akeli Hai 2 has been written by Smita Singh Khan, who also wrote the first part.
Trehan will produce the film under his and Abhishek Chaubey's banner, Macguffin Pictures, along with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.
An official announcement is still awaited.
Original film
A look at the original 'Raat Akeli Hai'
The original Raat Akeli Hai (2020) revolved around a small-town cop, essayed by Siddiqui, who was tasked with solving the murder of a politician.
The case gets complicated with the victim's secretive family and the inspector's own personal battles.
The film was lauded for its gripping performances and interesting storyline. It also featured Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles.
Future ventures
Meanwhile, Siddiqui and Singh's upcoming projects
Apart from Raat Akeli Hai 2, Siddiqui has a busy calendar with multiple films lined up. He will start shooting for the sequel after wrapping up Maddock Films's Thama.
The actor also has three other movies in the pipeline: romantic comedies Bole Chudiyaan and Noorani Chehra, and Bhavesh Mandalia's Lion King.
Meanwhile, Singh will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, which releases on June 6, 2025.