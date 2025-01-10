What's the story

Netflix India is said to be working on a sequel to the 2020 murder mystery film Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actor will reprise his role of Inspector Jatil Yadav in this sequel, titled Raat Akeli Hai 2, reported PeepingMoon. Chitrangda Singh will be seen as the female lead opposite him.

While plot details are under wraps, Yadav will be seen unraveling another complex case in this follow-up installment.