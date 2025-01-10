'SOTY 3' series: Alaya F might star alongside Shanaya Kapoor
What's the story
The popular franchise Student of the Year, started by Karan Johar, is reportedly set to expand with a new series in the works.
The project will be produced by Dharma Productions's digital division, Dharmatic Entertainment.
While an official announcement is still awaited, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Alaya F may join Shanaya Kapoor as the second female lead in this teenage drama series.
Director's chair
Reema Maya to direct 'Student of the Year' series
The upcoming web series will be helmed by international filmmaker Reema Maya, who has worked on Counterfeit Kunkoo and Nocturnal Burger.
Earlier, at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), Johar confirmed that Student of the Year 3 is in the works.
He said, "Reema will be directing the digital version of SOTY. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I'll enter Reema Maya's world, then I will make it more of an illusion."
Franchise history
'SOTY' franchise: A launchpad for new talent
The Student of the Year franchise was started by Johar in 2012, introducing Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra.
Seven years later, Punit Malhotra directed the sequel introducing Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria with Tiger Shroff.
Now, with a series adaptation in the works, fans are waiting to see who will join Kapoor in this next installment.