Late TV host Caroline Flack's documentary to release on Disney+
What's the story
Disney+ has announced a new documentary centered around the life of late British TV host, Caroline Flack.
The film, tentatively titled Caroline, will be narrated by her mother, Christine Flack. It seeks to celebrate the TV presenter's life and career while also exploring the circumstances of her final months before her suicide in February 2020.
The announcement comes nearly five years after Flack's tragic death.
Documentary details
'Caroline' to feature testimonies from Flack's close ones
The documentary will feature first-hand accounts from Flack's family and friends. It is being produced by Curious Films—the same production house that produced the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.
The film will premiere on Disney+ later this year.
Christine said about the project, "I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months... I feel deeply compelled to explore."
Media scrutiny
Flack's death sparked debate over media treatment of celebrities
Flack's 2020 death sent shockwaves across the UK, prompting questions about the media's treatment of on-screen talent.
In the months before her death, she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend and had stepped down from hosting Love Island.
Her other credits included The X Factor, Big Brother's Big Mouth, and the Brit Awards.
This documentary seeks to shine a light on these events and their impact on Flack's life.
Team's statement
Production team and Disney+ expressed solidarity with the Flack family
The documentary will be executive produced by Dov Freedman, Charlie Russell, and Jessie Versluys for Curious Films.
Christian Collerton will direct the film, and Sophie Clayton-Payne will produce it.
Sean Doyle, executive director of unscripted content at Disney+, commissioned the project.
Gaby Aung, senior manager for unscripted content at Disney+, said they were "privileged to be working with Christine Flack" on this project.