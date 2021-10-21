Sonu Sood to host reality TV show for National Geographic

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 09:00 pm

Sonu Sood will now host a TV show

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will soon be seen hosting a reality TV show for National Geographic channel, where he will present some interesting stories from across the country. The show is expected to help viewers to understand India better. Aptly titled It Happens Only in India, the series will be presented in 10 parts, starting from October 26. Here's all about it.

Details

Show will 'celebrate the uniqueness of India across multiple spheres'

It Happens Only in India aims to "celebrate the uniqueness of India across multiple spheres," as per a spokesperson associated with the channel. "We couldn't think of a better host than Sonu Sood to present these enriching stories," they added, probably hinting at the popularity the actor gained during the COVID-19 crisis time when he became the messiah for thousands.

Quote

'Happy that I am a part of this journey'

Sood said that the show will make viewers proud to be a citizen of this country. "No matter how much you learn about India, you can't know enough. It will take viewers on a fascinating journey. The country's diversity has incredible stories that are yet to be revealed." "I am really happy that I got to be a part of this journey," he added.

Events

Sood faced allegation of tax evasion last month

Sood recently hit headlines for all the unsavory reasons. Last month, the Income Tax Department leveled tax evasion allegations amounting to over Rs. 20 crore against him. For the unversed, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had earlier said that the majority of donations accumulated in his foundation had not been used for relief work. Days after this, he issued a statement on this.

Statement

'Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting to save lives'

"You don't always have to tell your side of the story, time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with my strength and heart," the Dabangg actor had said. "Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. Here I'm back, at your humble service for life," he added.