Summarize Simplifying... In short Shalini Passi, known for her naturally long hair, debunked rumors of a hair transplant, revealing she has shaved her hair four times in Tirupati.

Amidst her rising popularity and viral photos, she expressed joy over young girls emulating her style.

Beyond her social presence, Passi, residing in Delhi with her husband, is also recognized for her philanthropic work, particularly for underprivileged children. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shalini Passi refutes hair transplant rumors

No hair transplant, Shalini Passi says she 'shaved her hair'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Dec 30, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Shalini Passi, the viral sensation from the third season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives, has recently shut down rumors of her supposed hair transplant. Speaking to Bombay Times, she called the rumors "odd" and "bizarre." She explained that her hair is naturally long and has remained the same over the years even after shaving it four times at Tirupati.

Statement

'I've shaved my hair in Tirupati...'

"Some odd, bizarre things I read about myself include claims that I've had a hair transplant," she told the portal, explaining, "I find it amusing since my family and friends are well aware of my naturally long hair." "I've shaved my hair in Tirupati four times and it always grows back," she shared, highlighting that her hair texture has stayed the same over the years. She also expressed appreciation for her healthy hair.

Public reaction

Passi's response to viral photos and newfound popularity

Passi also spoke about her old photos doing the rounds on social media. She said these pictures were already on the internet and while some may see this as an invasion of privacy, she loved the love she was getting. On her newfound fame, she was delighted that young girls were hosting 'Sassy-Passi Parties' and predicted a generation of "Shalinians" who would follow her style.

Philanthropy focus

Passi's personal life and philanthropic endeavors

Passi is married to businessman and philanthropist Sanjay Passi, with whom she lives in Delhi's Golf Links neighborhood. Apart from her social and artistic pursuits, she is also heavily involved in philanthropy. In an interview with The Peacock Magazine, she spoke about her work for underprivileged children through a partnership with the Delhi Society for the Welfare of Special Children.