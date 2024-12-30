Maharashtra: Minor girls stage kidnapping to meet BTS in Korea
In a bizarre incident, three minor girls from Maharashtra reportedly faked their own abduction to raise funds for a trip to South Korea. Their ultimate goal? To meet the members of the globally renowned K-pop band, BTS. The girls, aged 11 and 13, are residents of Dharashiv district. They had planned to travel to Pune for work and save money for their dream journey, an official from Omerga police station disclosed on Monday.
Police received a distress call about 'kidnapping'
On December 27, Dharashiv police received a distress call from a person alleging that three girls were abducted in a school van from Omerga taluka. The police traced the call to a woman traveling on a state transport bus from Omerga to Pune. They intercepted the bus in the Mohol area of Solapur district with help from local authorities and a shopkeeper at the Mohol bus stand.
Girls' plan to meet BTS members revealed
The girls were safely escorted off the bus and taken to a local police station. Upon questioning, they confessed their plan to work in Pune and save money for their South Korea trip. The official confirmed, "They admitted to having planned to work in Pune to earn money for their trip." After the interrogation, the girls were returned to their parents.
Know everything about BTS
BTS members consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V), and Jungkook. Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military earlier this year, while RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to complete their service next year. Known as global superstars, the group has shattered records on international charts and has a massive fan base, ARMY, spanning continents. Their influence extends beyond music, with accolades such as Grammy nominations and impactful speeches at the United Nations.