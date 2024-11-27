Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korean women's university students are protesting against the administration's decision to admit male students, a move they claim was made without their input.

The protests have escalated into a broader debate about women-only spaces in a country struggling with gender equality, where women hold only 20% of parliamentary seats and 7.3% of executive roles.

The university's response and the political fallout have further fueled the controversy, with conservative politicians criticizing the protests and opposition accusing them of using the issue as a distraction.

Dongduk Women's University has been at the center of protests since November 11

South Korean women's university protests over admission of male students

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:43 am Nov 27, 202410:43 am

What's the story Dongduk Women's University in Seoul, South Korea, has been at the center of protests since November 11 over plans to admit male students. The university was founded to empower women in a patriarchal society. The sit-in protest started when students occupied the main building and blocked access to classrooms, forcing classes online and resulting in the cancelation of a job fair.

Protest motives

Protests highlight concerns over future of women-only spaces

The university administration suggested admitting male students to some departments, citing practical needs for male actors in performing arts. However, students argue that this decision was taken without their input. "We'd rather perish than open our doors," reads one protest slogan. The protests have since spiraled into a wider clash over the future of women-only spaces in South Korea, a country grappling with gender equality issues.

Equality index

South Korea's gender equality and safety concerns

South Korea is ranked 94th out of 146 countries in gender equality, according to the World Economic Forum. Women occupy only 20% of parliamentary seats and constitute a mere 7.3% of executives at major companies. Yoonkyeong Nah, a professor at Yonsei University, says young Korean women feel unsafe in public spaces over issues such as illegal filming and stalking.

Political repercussions

University's response and political fallout of protests

A partial agreement allowed classes to resume after co-education discussions were temporarily suspended. However, student leaders demand a complete withdrawal of the co-education plans. University president Kim Myung-ae warned of "resolute action" against what she called illegal protests. The protests have become a political battleground—with conservative politicians criticizing the students' actions and opposition politicians accusing conservatives of using the protests to distract from political issues. The protests have also ignited an anti-feminist backlash online, threatening to expose protesters' personal information.