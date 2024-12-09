Summarize Simplifying... In short For a chic yet practical outdoor look, opt for simple updos like loose buns or messy ponytails during the day, and let your hair down for soft waves in the evening.

Braids, especially French or fishtail, add a touch of glamour and are perfect for warmer weather.

Glamping glam hairdos: Outdoor elegance guide

12:20 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Glamping, a portmanteau of glamour and camping, is all about bringing the luxury of a hotel into the wilderness of nature. This article details trendy but practical hairstyles that are just right for your next glamping trip. These are super easy updos and stylish braids that won't come in the way of you having fun, and you would still look fab!

Updo basics

Effortless updos for daytime adventures

For those long days of hiking, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, a simple updo can keep your hair out of your face and minimize fuss. Opt for a loose bun or a messy ponytail with bobby pins for a look that's both functional and fashionable. These styles may only take five minutes to achieve, but they're resilient enough to hold up against a day full of activity.

Braid it

Braids that beat the heat

Braids are not only practical and timeless, but they're also super trendy and versatile! They are perfect for glamping trips as the weather warms up. A French braid or fishtail braid can keep your hair neatly in check while adding a touch of glamour to your outdoor look. And, if you have shorter hair, small side braids can be a chic option when woven into loose hair.

Evening elegance

Nighttime glamour under the stars

Switching from day to night during a glamping trip can be as easy as a hair flip. Releasing your daytime updo or braid will create soft waves, perfect for a relaxed evening around the campfire. For a touch of glamour, accessorize with simple headbands or clips. These can echo the beauty of nature without demanding much effort.

Hair care 101

Keeping your hair healthy outdoors

Mother nature is a harsh mistress when it comes to your hair; think sun, wind, and humidity. Yikes! Protecting those precious locks is key. So, say yes to leave-in conditioner or UV protection sprays. They're like sunscreen for your hair. And, don't forget to rock those hats during peak sun hours. A little extra style goes a long way in protecting your hair from damage.

Problem solvers

Quick fixes for unexpected challenges

No matter how hard you try, sometimes the universe has other ideas. For gusty days or surprise showers, keeping a couple of spiral hair ties and a mini travel-size hairspray in your bag will save the day. Spiral ties won't cause breakage or kinks when you need to redo your 'do on the fly, and a little hairspray tames any frizz from humidity or drizzle.