The lease agreement for the 1,200 sq ft space was registered in December 2024.

Maniesh Paul rents out his Mumbai office for ₹2L/month: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:32 pm Dec 19, 202406:32 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor and television host Maniesh Paul has recently rented out his commercial property in Mumbai's busy Andheri West. The actor will receive a monthly rent of ₹2 lakh for the property, according to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The office space is located in Morya Grand, a ready-to-move commercial project developed by Nakta Investment Pvt Ltd, spread over 0.69 acres.

The lease agreement for Paul's property was registered in December 2024, with an initial security deposit of ₹8 lakh. The rent is tiered, starting at ₹2 lakh per month for the first year and increasing to ₹2.14 lakh for the next year. The office space, measuring 1,200 sq ft (about 111.48 sq m), was initially bought by Paul in September 2023 for ₹2.25 crore.

Celebrities who've invested in properties in Mumbai

In addition to Paul, other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Kangana Ranaut (who recently purchased a ₹20 crore office), Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh have made investments in commercial properties in Mumbai in recent times.

Paul's career: A look

Paul, aka the "Sultan of Stage," is a celebrated Bollywood actor and television host. He has hosted popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Indian Idol. Paul's versatility also extends to films, with credits like Mickey Virus and JugJugg Jeeyo, earning him widespread acclaim. He has received several awards, including the Best Anchor Award and multiple honors at the ITA Awards, solidifying his status as one of India's most beloved entertainers.