Karan Veer Mehra wins 'Bigg Boss 18'
What's the story
Actor Karan Veer Mehra won the 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss on Sunday night.
The actor was given a cash prize of ₹50L by host Salman Khan at the grand finale.
Vivian Dsena and YouTuber Rajat Dalal were declared first and second runners-up respectively in this season's battle.
Show trajectory
Mehra's journey and popularity in 'Bigg Boss 18'
Mehra, who entered the show as one of the 13 contestants in October 2024, spent over three months inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.
His performance throughout the season impressed viewers and made him a fan favorite.
Before his Bigg Boss stint, Mehra had also won another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty.
Career highlights
Mehra's TV career and public support for 'Bigg Boss 18'
Mehra is known for his work in popular TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pari Hoon Main, Bade Achhe Lagte Han, Sasural Simar Ka, Police & Crime and Virrudh.
His announcement as a Bigg Boss contestant made him top social media trends charts.
Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh were also competing for the title.