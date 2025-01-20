Director teases potential sequel to Cameron Diaz's 'Back in Action'
What's the story
The Netflix film Back in Action, which marks Cameron Diaz's much-anticipated return to cinema, ends on an exciting note that hints at a potential sequel.
The action-comedy stars Diaz and Jamie Foxx as Emily and Matt, a married couple who were once CIA spies.
Their peaceful life is upended when their covers are blown and they are forced back into the world of espionage.
The film's director has now hinted at a possible sequel.
Sequel setup
Film's ending: A surprise visit and a new mission
The film's climax shows Emily and Matt defeating their friend-turned-enemy Chuck (Kyle Chandler).
Soon after, however, they are unexpectedly visited by their former colleague Baron (Andrew Scott), who gives them another assignment.
This time, the mission is connected to Emily's family.
Despite Emily's initial reluctance, Baron reveals that Chuck's body is still missing and he needs her help to recruit a family member—Emily's dad.
Since Emily's father wasn't mentioned throughout the film, this raises curiosity.
Sequel speculation
Director Seth Gordon discussed sequel possibilities
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Seth Gordon teased a sequel.
"There's certainly an idea about who [Emily's dad] could be and what the whole story could be about."
"They (Netflix) won't even acknowledge the idea of a sequel yet! So if you put in a good word, maybe there's a chance," he added.
Sequel vision
Gordon envisions Emily and Matt's children in sequel
Gordon added that the sequel would revolve around Emily and Matt's kids - their teenage daughter Alice and tech-savvy son Leo.
"What I'm leaning toward is there are these moments where family comes in, and the events of a teenager's life come in conflict with someone's background as a spy," he explained.
"I feel like there's a few opportunities or landmarks that we can build on from their lives."