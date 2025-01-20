What's the story

The Netflix film Back in Action, which marks Cameron Diaz's much-anticipated return to cinema, ends on an exciting note that hints at a potential sequel.

The action-comedy stars Diaz and Jamie Foxx as Emily and Matt, a married couple who were once CIA spies.

Their peaceful life is upended when their covers are blown and they are forced back into the world of espionage.

The film's director has now hinted at a possible sequel.