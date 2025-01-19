What's the story

The much-awaited horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, starring pan-Indian star Prabhas is reportedly getting rescheduled.

The film was originally slated to release on April 10, 2025, but the release date has likely been pushed.

Per a report by 123Telugu, the makers are eyeing a new release date of July 18, 2025.

However, an official announcement from the production team is still awaited.