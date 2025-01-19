Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' release pushed to July: Report
What's the story
The much-awaited horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, starring pan-Indian star Prabhas is reportedly getting rescheduled.
The film was originally slated to release on April 10, 2025, but the release date has likely been pushed.
Per a report by 123Telugu, the makers are eyeing a new release date of July 18, 2025.
However, an official announcement from the production team is still awaited.
Cast details
'The Raja Saab' boasts an ensemble cast
The Raja Saab boasts of an ensemble cast with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in lead female roles.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also has a prominent role in the film.
Directed by Maruthi, the movie has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.
The music of this much-awaited film has been composed by Thaman S.
Upcoming projects
Prabhas has multiple films in the pipeline
In addition to The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.
He is also committed to the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD as well as Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi.
He will also reunite with Prashanth Neel for Salaar 2.