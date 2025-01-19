'Bigg Boss 18' finale: Akshay, Aamir to grace Salman's show
What's the story
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 will be a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan reportedly gracing the stage along with host Salman Khan.
Former Bigg Boss contestants Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain will also be seen promoting the TV show Laughter Chefs.
The 18th season of the popular reality show started on October 6.
Film promotion
Kumar and Pahariya to promote 'Sky Force'
Kumar will reportedly be accompanied by debutant actor Veer Pahariya to promote their upcoming film Sky Force, a story inspired by the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur and is scheduled to release on January 24, targeting the Republic Day weekend.
Star appearances
Khan family and Kapoor to promote 'Loveyapa'
Aamir's son Junaid Khan and late superstar Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor will be promoting their romantic-comedy Loveyapa on the show.
Aamir will also likely join them on the stage, interacting with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa will be Junaid and Kapoor's first theatrical release after their OTT debuts in Maharaj and The Archies respectively.
The film releases on February 7.
Finale details
'Bigg Boss 18' finale: Broadcast details and prize announcement
The finale of Bigg Boss 18 will air on the Colors channel at 9:30pm on Sunday and will also be available for streaming on the JioCinema app.
The winner of this season will get a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a trophy.
The six finalists fighting for the prestigious title are Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra.