What's the story

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 will be a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan reportedly gracing the stage along with host Salman Khan.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain will also be seen promoting the TV show Laughter Chefs.

The 18th season of the popular reality show started on October 6.