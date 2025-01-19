Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused sent to 5-day police custody
What's the story
A Mumbai court on Sunday sent the 30-year-old suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case to police custody till January 24.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested by Mumbai Police from Hiranandani Estate in Thane district early Sunday morning.
He is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, PTI reported.
Attack details
Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment
Khan was attacked at his Bandra apartment in the early hours of January 16, receiving six stab wounds.
He was subsequently rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is now reportedly out of danger.
The accused had entered Khan's 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building with the intent to rob, per reports.
Arrest update
Accused's identity and arrest details revealed by police
The accused was arrested in a joint operation by DCP Zone-6 Navnath Dhavale's team and the Kasarvadavali police from a labor camp near a metro construction site in Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.
On Sunday, DCP Zone 9 Dikshit Gedam confirmed the accused's real name and said, "We doubt that the accused is of Bangladeshi origin and thus, we have invoked relevant sections of the Passport Act as well."
The accused had previously worked at a pub in Mumbai.
Witness accounts
Khan's staff member and wife provided crucial information
Eliyamma Philips, a staffer at Khan's residence, was also present at the time of the incident and had a scuffle with the accused, injuring her hands.
She gave a description of the attacker to Mumbai Police.
Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, told police the accused became "very aggressive" during his scuffle with Saif but didn't touch any of the jewelry kept in the open.