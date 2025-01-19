What's the story

A Mumbai court on Sunday sent the 30-year-old suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case to police custody till January 24.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested by Mumbai Police from Hiranandani Estate in Thane district early Sunday morning.

He is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, PTI reported.