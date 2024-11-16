Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Kookie Gulati is set to reshoot parts of Saif-Jaideep's 'Jewel Thief' to enhance its appeal, including two new songs.

What's the story The shooting of Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, will continue even after it was wrapped up in May, reported Mid-day. The move comes on the recommendation of the film's writer and producer, Siddharth Anand. The team will return to set to film two more songs and re-shoot some scenes under Kookie Gulati's direction, who helmed The Big Bull (2021). While Gulati will be supervising these portions, the film is helmed by Robbie Grewal.

Anand's vision for 'Jewel Thief' led to reshoots

Anand suggested the additions after the film's post-production started, thinking revisiting certain scenes would add to the thriller's slick feel. He also thought two more songs would "enhance its appeal." A source told Mid-day, "While Robbie felt the existing cut is pacy and slick enough, he understood the producer's need to make it more appealing to the audience with new numbers."

Gulati's expertise in music videos secured him the job

Gulati was selected for the job because of his vast experience in directing more than 300 music videos. The first song and some scenes, starring Khan and actor Nikita Dutta, will be shot in Alibaug. Another song will be shot at Mehboob Studios with the entire cast later in November, choreographed by Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat.

Grewal expressed gratitude toward Gulati for stepping in

When Mid-Day contacted Grewal, he explained that the reshoots were originally planned for August but were pushed to November. He said, "We were to shoot [these portions] in August, but it got pushed to November. Since I was already committed to an Amazon Prime Video show in this [window], I couldn't do it." "Kookie was kind enough to step in and help us out."