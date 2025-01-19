What's the story

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man, suspected to be a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad (31), who also goes by several other aliases including Vijay Das.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, Dixit Gedam confirmed this during a press conference on Sunday morning.