What's the story

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife singer-actor Shibani Dandekar are reportedly expecting their first child, according to InstaBollywood.

The couple's baby news emerged as Akhtar celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday (January 9). However, the couple has yet to confirm the reports.

To note, the pair, who first met through work, dated for around four years before tying the knot in 2022.