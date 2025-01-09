Amid divorce rumors, Yuzvendra Chahal may appear on 'BB 18'
What's the story
Amid divorce rumors with wife Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will appear on the reality show Bigg Boss 18 this Sunday, reported TellyChakkar.
The couple, who got engaged on August 8, 2020, and married in a private ceremony on December 22 that year, has been making headlines lately over speculation about their marital status.
Amid these problems, Chahal will reportedly grace the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Show appearance
Chahal to share 'BB18' stage with fellow cricketers
Chahal will be joined by fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh on Bigg Boss 18.
All three are slated to play for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
They will share the stage with host Salman Khan and likely interact with the housemates.
Public response
Verma responded to divorce rumors on social media
Verma recently addressed the divorce rumors on social media.
In an Instagram Story, she wrote about her distress over "baseless writing" and "character assassination" by online trolls.
She wrote, "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength."
Before that, Chahal posted a cryptic message on Instagram which read: "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise." - Socrates.