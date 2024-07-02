In brief Simplifying... In brief Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt are reuniting for the sequel of 'Son of Sardaar', promising a fresh plot and intensified rivalry.

The film, set to be shot in Scotland, is part of Devgn's plan to turn 'Son of Sardaar' into a franchise.

Post this, Devgn will focus on 'De De Pyaar De 2', while also promoting his upcoming film with Tabu. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt reunite

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt return for 'Son of Sardaar' sequel

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:04 pm Jul 02, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt are set to reprise their roles in the sequel to the 2012 action comedy, Son of Sardaar. The film, which highlighted a rivalry between their characters Jassi and Billu, will begin filming soon in Scotland. Mrunal Thakur has been confirmed as the female lead for Son of Sardaar 2. Despite changes in character dynamics, the actors are expected to retain their original character names according to a report by Mid-Day.

Plot details

New storyline and intense rivalry in 'Son of Sardaar 2'

The sequel to Son of Sardaar will feature a fresh storyline with Devgn and Dutt teaming up again. A source revealed that while the characters were at loggerheads with hilarious results in the original film, their rivalry will be more intense this time, with Dutt's role leaning toward the antagonist. The first shooting schedule will take place over 50 days in Scotland, capturing action, drama, and romantic scenes in various picturesque locations.

Franchise plans

'Son of Sardaar' to become a franchise

In 2023, Pinkvilla reported that Son of Sardaar would be turned into a franchise. A source shared that Devgn had been considering this idea since the release of the first film over a decade ago. "Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project," they said. Devgn is also working on several other sequels, including Singham Again, De De Pyaar De 2, Golmaal 5, and Raid 2.

Future projects

Devgn's upcoming projects post 'Son of Sardaar 2'

After completing the Scotland schedule for Son of Sardaar 2, Devgn will shift his focus to De De Pyaar De 2, which is expected to be shot in London. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming release, Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Tabu. Devgn Singham Again slated for release next.