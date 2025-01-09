What's the story

Hector David Rivera, the actor famous for playing the Green Power Ranger, has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Per reports, the conviction comes after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge for assaulting an elderly man in Nampa, Idaho last July.

Rivera was initially sentenced to 180 days in prison but Canyon County Court Judge Matthew B Schelstrate suspended 135 days of the sentence.