'Power Rangers' actor receives 45-day prison for assaulting elderly man
What's the story
Hector David Rivera, the actor famous for playing the Green Power Ranger, has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.
Per reports, the conviction comes after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge for assaulting an elderly man in Nampa, Idaho last July.
Rivera was initially sentenced to 180 days in prison but Canyon County Court Judge Matthew B Schelstrate suspended 135 days of the sentence.
Additional penalties
Rivera's sentence includes probation and community service
Along with his shortened jail term, Rivera has been ordered to serve two years of supervised probation. In addition, he is also required to complete 100 hours of community service.
These additional penalties were included in the actor's sentencing after his conviction for the assault incident.
The conditions state that he must stay out of any further legal trouble upon his release from prison.
Incident details
Assault incident over parking dispute captured on camera
The assault incident involving Rivera was recorded on a bystander's dashboard camera.
The footage showed Rivera, wearing a jersey and baggy red pants, approaching an elderly man with a walker. He then shoved the man to the ground and yelled at him in an apartment complex parking lot.
According to the Nampa Police Department, the altercation was sparked by a dispute over a handicapped parking spot that Rivera had parked his truck in.
Arrest details
Rivera's identification and arrest followed social media search
After the assault, Rivera fled the scene in his car.
The Nampa Police Department initially failed to identify him as their suspect and shared a video of the attack online.
A social media search quickly led to Rivera's identification, with Nampa police officer Erick Moore saying, "Our community not only supports us but they support us going after people that commit crimes."
Career overview
Rivera's career and recent projects
A Connecticut native, Rivera started off his acting career with a role in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.
He joined the Power Rangers franchise in 2011 and appeared in several shows including Power Rangers Samurai and Power Rangers Megaforce.
Rivera continued to act and was most recently seen in Netflix's The Merry Gentleman alongside Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson.