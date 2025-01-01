When, where to watch Jamie Foxx-Cameron Diaz's 'Back in Action'
The action-comedy film Back in Action, starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, will be making its digital debut on Netflix. The film follows parents Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who put their CIA spy careers behind them to start a family. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when they learn that their secret identities have been exposed to the public.
'Back in Action' explores themes of espionage and action
Back in Action dives deep into the themes of espionage, intrigue, and action. Things get complicated when Emily and Matt are compelled to return to their old world of spying after their identities are compromised. The film poses the question: Will they be able to lead a normal life afterward? This is what the narrative is all about, and forms the crux of the movie.
'Back in Action' boasts a star-studded cast
The film stars an ensemble cast of Rylan Jackson, McKenna Roberts, Jamie Demetriou, Andrew Scott, Kyle Chandler, and Glenn Close. It is directed and written by Seth Gordon with Brendan O'Brien. The film is produced by Peter Chernin, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, Jenno Topping, Seth Gordon, and Beau Bauman under the banners of Chernin Entertainment, Exhibit A, Good One. It'll land on Netflix on January 17.