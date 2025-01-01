Summarize Simplifying... In short "Back in Action," a thrilling spy movie featuring stars like Rylan Jackson, McKenna Roberts, and Jamie Demetriou, explores the struggle of two spies, Emily and Matt, who are forced back into their old lives after their identities are exposed.

'Back in Action' will premiere on Netflix

When, where to watch Jamie Foxx-Cameron Diaz's 'Back in Action'

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:14 pm Jan 01, 202503:14 pm

What's the story The action-comedy film Back in Action, starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, will be making its digital debut on Netflix. The film follows parents Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who put their CIA spy careers behind them to start a family. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when they learn that their secret identities have been exposed to the public.

Back in Action dives deep into the themes of espionage, intrigue, and action. Things get complicated when Emily and Matt are compelled to return to their old world of spying after their identities are compromised. The film poses the question: Will they be able to lead a normal life afterward? This is what the narrative is all about, and forms the crux of the movie.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Rylan Jackson, McKenna Roberts, Jamie Demetriou, Andrew Scott, Kyle Chandler, and Glenn Close. It is directed and written by Seth Gordon with Brendan O'Brien. The film is produced by Peter Chernin, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, Jenno Topping, Seth Gordon, and Beau Bauman under the banners of Chernin Entertainment, Exhibit A, Good One. It'll land on Netflix on January 17.