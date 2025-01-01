Summarize Simplifying... In short Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's tumultuous divorce has finally been settled, but not without leaving a trail of accusations and counterclaims.

The couple's eight-year-long dispute was marked by Jolie's claims of a "horrendous time" and Pitt's camp accusing her of one-sided attacks.

Despite the settlement, a $62 million property dispute over a French chateau and vineyard remains unresolved.

The couple's romance began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and ended in a high-profile divorce, with Pitt now dating Swiss jewelry professional Ines de Ramon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Angelina Jolie is hoping for peace after divorce settlement

Angelina Jolie hopes for peace after 'horrendous' divorce from Pitt

By Tanvi Gupta 11:17 am Jan 01, 202511:17 am

What's the story Angelina Jolie is reportedly hopeful that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, will stop his "attacks" on her after their tumultuous eight-year divorce battle. A source close to Jolie told PEOPLE, "Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family." The insider also accused Pitt of using his "power and privilege to cover up his conduct at his family's expense," and to punish Jolie for leaving.

Divorce impact

Jolie-Pitt divorce: A 'nightmare' for the family

The divorce has been a "nightmare" for Jolie and her family, with another source saying the past eight years have been a "horrendous time." Jolie's lawyer James Simon confirmed these sentiments, saying his client is exhausted but relieved this part of their journey is over. The couple shares six kids: Shiloh (18), twins Knox and Vivienne (16), Maddox (23), Pax (21), and Zahara (19).

Counterclaims

Pitt's camp refuted Jolie's claims

Countering Jolie's allegations, a source close to Pitt told the portal that she has been conducting "one-sided attacks for the past eight years." The source accused Jolie of distorting facts and projecting her own behavior onto others, causing significant collateral damage to those in and around the family. The couple officially settled their divorce on Monday, ending a contentious legal fight that began when Jolie filed for dissolution in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Property dispute

Ongoing dispute over French chateau and vineyard

Despite the divorce settlement, a major issue remains unresolved between Jolie and Pitt—their $62 million dispute over a French chateau and vineyard they once co-owned. The property, which hosted their 2014 wedding, became contentious when Pitt accused Jolie of selling her stake to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler in 2022 without his consent. Sources told DailyMail that both parties are prepared to take this matter to a jury trial or pursue mediation if necessary.

Relationship timeline

Jolie and Pitt's relationship history and current status

Jolie and Pitt's romance started on the sets of the 2005 action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, attracting worldwide media attention. They tied the knot in 2014 after spending nearly a decade together, at their French estate, Chateau Miraval. It was Pitt's second marriage (after Jennifer Aniston) and Jolie's third (after Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller). Meanwhile, Pitt (61) is currently dating the 32-year-old Swiss jewelry professional Ines de Ramon.