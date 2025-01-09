Victoria Beckham made $1.3M from music in 2024—without singing anything
What's the story
Victoria Beckham, the 50-year-old fashion mogul and former Spice Girl, reportedly raked in a jaw-dropping £1 million ($1.3 million) in 2024 from her music career—despite not performing or touring since 2012.
The earnings are attributed to "music recording and publishing royalties and endorsement activities," The Sun reported.
This information was revealed through Companies House documents covering the period ending March 2024.
Financial details
Beckham's music firm Moody Productions holds £2.4 million
But wait, there's more.
The same documents also revealed that Beckham's company, Moody Productions, now holds £2.4 million ($3.2 million). The company was founded in 1997 to handle the earnings from her music career.
As a solo artist, Beckham has an impressive 19,900 monthly listeners on Spotify while the Spice Girls have a massive fan base of 12.6 million regular streamers on the platform.
Career overview
A look at Beckham's music career
Beckham, aka Posh Spice, has had a successful music career, both as a member of the girl group Spice Girls and as a solo artist.
With the Spice Girls, she released three chart-topping studio albums, including Spice and Forever. She went solo in 2001 and released her self-titled album.
Her last performance with the Spice Girls was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.
Fashion ventures
Meanwhile, Beckham continues to thrive in fashion and beauty
Along with her music earnings, Beckham continues to make waves in the fashion and beauty industry.
Just recently, she showed off her timeless style in a new Instagram video where she wore low-slung trousers and a corset from her own collection. The outfit was a throwback to her iconic 1997 look.
She also shared insights into her skincare routine featuring products from her own range earlier this week.