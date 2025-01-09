What's the story

Victoria Beckham, the 50-year-old fashion mogul and former Spice Girl, reportedly raked in a jaw-dropping £1 million ($1.3 million) in 2024 from her music career—despite not performing or touring since 2012.

The earnings are attributed to "music recording and publishing royalties and endorsement activities," The Sun reported.

This information was revealed through Companies House documents covering the period ending March 2024.