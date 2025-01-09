What's the story

After a two-year-long wait, Sanya Malhotra's critically acclaimed film Mrs. has finally found its streaming home on ZEE5.

The film, directed by Aarti Kadav and starring Malhotra in the lead, has been a sensation at several international film festivals.

On Thursday, ZEE5 took to X/Twitter to share the announcement with the caption: "Chopping boards ready? Trending moves set? Brace yourself for the rollercoaster ride of #Mrs. Coming soon on #ZEE5! (sic)."

The official release date is yet to be announced.