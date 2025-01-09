'Mrs.': Sanya Malhotra's award-winning film to premiere on this platform
After a two-year-long wait, Sanya Malhotra's critically acclaimed film Mrs. has finally found its streaming home on ZEE5.
The film, directed by Aarti Kadav and starring Malhotra in the lead, has been a sensation at several international film festivals.
On Thursday, ZEE5 took to X/Twitter to share the announcement with the caption: "Chopping boards ready? Trending moves set? Brace yourself for the rollercoaster ride of #Mrs. Coming soon on #ZEE5! (sic)."
The official release date is yet to be announced.
Plot details
'Mrs.' explores a dancer's journey post-marriage
Mrs. tells the story of Richa, a dancer and instructor, played by Malhotra, who marries Diwakar (Nishant Dahiya), a wealthy doctor.
As she navigates her new role as a wife, Richa struggles to balance societal expectations with her passion for dance.
The film explores the conflict between traditional wifely duties and staying true to her identity, highlighting the challenges of self-discovery after marriage.
The film also stars Kanwaljit Singh.
Film's recognition
'Mrs.' has garnered international acclaim and awards
Malhotra's performance in Mrs. won her the Best Actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.
The film, an official adaptation of the original Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), has been featured at a number of international film festivals.
It debuted at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2023 and was nominated for Best Director at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2024.
Actor's insight
Malhotra's personal connection to her role in 'Mrs.'
Malhotra has said she feels a deep personal connection to her role in Mrs., adding that she found her true calling through the film.
She relates to her character Richa's love for dance and fear of losing her identity post-marriage.
"Looking for roles that allow me to remain true to my passions is an ongoing quest of mine as an actor," Malhotra shared during a discussion about the film.