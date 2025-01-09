What's the story

As Southern California continues to fight against devastating wildfires, a past prediction by popular podcaster Joe Rogan has resurfaced.

In a July 2024 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old host expressed concerns that wildfires would ravage Los Angeles.

"One day, it's just going to be the right wind, and fire's gonna start in the right place...and there's not a f--king thing we can do about it," he had said.