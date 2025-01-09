Joe Rogan predicted horrific LA wildfires? Old clip goes viral
What's the story
As Southern California continues to fight against devastating wildfires, a past prediction by popular podcaster Joe Rogan has resurfaced.
In a July 2024 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old host expressed concerns that wildfires would ravage Los Angeles.
"One day, it's just going to be the right wind, and fire's gonna start in the right place...and there's not a f--king thing we can do about it," he had said.
Past encounters
Rogan's personal experiences with wildfires
Rogan, who has since moved from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, revealed that his decision to move was partly due to his experiences with wildfires.
"I was evacuated three times from my house from fires," he said during a conversation with comedian Sam Morril.
He recounted one particularly scary incident when a fire came dangerously close to his home before an evacuation order was issued.
Consistent caution
Rogan's repeated warnings about LA wildfires
Rogan has long repeated the warning he received from a firefighter about a catastrophic wildfire in Los Angeles.
In 2018, while residing in Ventura County, he shared the concern with English mentalist Derren Brown on an episode of his podcast.
The next year, he repeated the same warning to journalist David Wallace-Wells while discussing predictions that California wildfires could become "64 times worse by the end of the century."
Ongoing dialogue
Recent discussions on wildfire risks in LA
Rogan's warnings about the wildfire threat to Los Angeles have been a recurring theme on his show.
In a recent interview with directors Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary, both of whom live in LA, the topic was brought up once again.
Avary shared his struggle to get insurance for his house due to the wildfires, while Tarantino expressed relief that fires had not yet reached his Hollywood Hills home.
Ongoing crisis
Current wildfire situation in Southern California
Meanwhile, the ongoing wildfires in Southern California have driven nearly 1,00,000 LA County residents out of their homes. The fires have already claimed at least five lives and razed thousands of structures.
As of Thursday (local time), nearly 27,000 acres had been charred in the Los Angeles area due to wind gusts of over 161km per hour.
Many celebrity houses have burned down in the catastrophic fire.