What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for another collaboration with Netflix after Chamkila, lauded for its portrayal of legendary Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

Per a PeepingMoon report, his next project is a romantic drama series with Arjun Rampal and Aditi Rao Hydari as leads.

The show is currently titled O Saathi Rey and will be directed by Ali's brother-director Sajid Ali.