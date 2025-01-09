Arjun Rampal-Aditi Rao to lead Imtiaz Ali's Netflix series: Report
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for another collaboration with Netflix after Chamkila, lauded for its portrayal of legendary Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila.
Per a PeepingMoon report, his next project is a romantic drama series with Arjun Rampal and Aditi Rao Hydari as leads.
The show is currently titled O Saathi Rey and will be directed by Ali's brother-director Sajid Ali.
Plot details
'O Saathi Rey' to explore extramarital affair: Report
While exact plot details are under wraps, sources indicate that O Saathi Rey will explore an emotionally charged story centered on an extramarital affair.
This unusual storyline, along with the fresh pairing of Rampal and Hydari, will provide viewers with an interesting romantic dynamic.
The actors will reportedly begin shooting in February 2025.
Production details
Imtiaz's role in 'O Saathi Rey' and Hydari's Netflix journey
Apart from penning the script, Imtiaz will also be the showrunner of O Saathi Rey. The series is being produced under his own production company, Window Seat Films.
This will be Hydari's first project after her wedding to actor Siddharth in September 2024 and her third project with Netflix after Heeramandi and Ajeeb Daastaans.
Future endeavors
Meanwhile, Rampal and Hydari's upcoming projects
On the other hand, Rampal is currently shooting for Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh.
He also has five films in his kitty, including Punjab 95 with Diljit Dosanjh and Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys and Penthouse.
Hydari is also busy with a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Rajesh M Selva, an Indo-UK co-production inspired by Princess Sophia Duleep's life, and a silent film Gandhi Talks.