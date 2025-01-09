The film was sent to the CBFC for certification after its release delays were sorted. It has been certified U/A without any cuts, however, some profanity has been muted.

The film's runtime is said to be around two hours and 30 minutes, according to the censor report.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai has hinted that the film will most likely be released on either January 23 or January 30.

However, the production house Lyca Productions has yet to confirm the dates.