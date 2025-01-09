'Vidaamuyarchi': Ajith Kumar's next gets U/A, release date still pending
What's the story
The highly anticipated Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring superstar Ajith Kumar, has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Initially slated for release on January 10 during the extended Pongal holidays, the film was delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Now, reports indicate that the issues have been resolved, and the movie is expected to hit theaters in late January.
Certification details
'Vidaamuyarchi' received certification without cuts
The film was sent to the CBFC for certification after its release delays were sorted. It has been certified U/A without any cuts, however, some profanity has been muted.
The film's runtime is said to be around two hours and 30 minutes, according to the censor report.
Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai has hinted that the film will most likely be released on either January 23 or January 30.
However, the production house Lyca Productions has yet to confirm the dates.
Film overview
'Vidaamuyarchi' cast and plot details
Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller that boasts a star-studded cast including Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Ramya Subramanian.
The film's teaser sparked discussions about its similarity to the 1997 film Breakdown. There were even rumors that Paramount Pictures had issued a notice to the Vidaamuyarchi team over this similarity.
However, the makers have remained tight-lipped on these speculations.
Production insights
'Vidaamuyarchi' features stunning Azerbaijan landscapes
The film's technical crew includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Om Prakash, and editor NB Srikanth.
Vidaamuyarchi was shot extensively in Azerbaijan, which is expected to add a unique visual appeal to the action thriller.
The beautiful landscapes and locations in Azerbaijan are anticipated to enhance the film's atmosphere and provide a dynamic backdrop for its intense storyline.