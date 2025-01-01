Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film 'Vidaamuyarchi' has been postponed from its January 10 release due to settlement issues, disappointing fans who were looking forward to the trailer on New Year's Day.

The film, which stars Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja, tells the thrilling tale of a man's dangerous desert journey to find his missing wife and his encounter with a deadly gangster network.

This delay, however, has proven beneficial for Ram Charan's 'Game Changer'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vidaamuyarchi' has been postponed

Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaamuyarchi' no longer releasing on January 10—here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 10:47 am Jan 01, 202510:47 am

What's the story To fans' disappointment, the highly-anticipated Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring superstar Ajith Kumar, has been unexpectedly delayed. The movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was supposed to be released on January 10. However, Lyca Productions announced a change of plans due to "unavoidable circumstances" on Tuesday night. The production house said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be released on Pongal Day."

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to 'Vidaamuyarchi' release delay

The news of Vidaamuyarchi's postponement shocked Kumar's fans who were eagerly waiting for the film's trailer on New Year. Many expressed their disappointment, with one user commenting, "I thought of starting the year on a positive note, but it seems you all had a different idea." Missing out on the January 10 release date—which would have given an extended weekend with Pongal/Sankranti celebrations—could affect the film's box office performance. However, this decision has now benefited Ram Charan's Game Changer.

Release delay

'Vidaamuyarchi' release was postponed due to settlement issues

Sources close to Vidaamuyarchi's team told India Today that "settlement issues" could have led to the decision to postpone the film's release. The action thriller stars Kumar with Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja in lead roles, and Arav, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Subramanian, and Nikhil Nair in supporting roles. Helmed by Thirumeni, the technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Om Prakash, and editor NB Srikanth.

Film synopsis

'Vidaamuyarchi' plot and cast details unveiled

Vidaamuyarchi is expected to tell the story of a man who ventures into a desert on a dangerous journey to find his missing wife. His search leads him to discover a deadly network run by a ruthless gangster, making his quest a battle for survival. The film's ensemble also features Dasarathi and Ganesh Saravanan. It is speculated that the film is inspired by the crime thriller Breakdown, starring American actor Kurt Russell.