Allu Arjun, arrested in theater stampede case, granted 14-day remand

By Tanvi Gupta 05:28 pm Dec 13, 202405:28 pm

What's the story In a shocking turn of events, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The incident, which took place during the premiere show of his latest film Pushpa 2, resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to her eight-year-old son. After his arrest on Friday, he was taken into custody at Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad before being granted a 14-day remand by Nampally Court.

Legal proceedings

Charges filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The charges against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management were registered under Sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These were filed after the tragic incident where a massive crowd had gathered to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2 and catch a glimpse of the movie's lead actors on December 4. The theater management or actor's team were held responsible for not intimating about their visit which led to this mishap.

Family support

Chiranjeevi visited Arjun's residence post-arrest

After the arrest, Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with his brother Naga Babu, visited Arjun's residence to discuss their next steps. Initially, Chiranjeevi wanted to visit the police station but authorities advised him against it, fearing law-and-order issues. A video clip has also emerged of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu informing Pawan Kalyan about the arrest, leaving him visibly shocked.

Public response

Speculations and support for Arjun amid arrest

The arrest has led to widespread speculation, with some even alleging it could be politically motivated by the incumbent Andhra Pradesh government. Nevertheless, top leaders including KT Rama Rao (KTR) and a few others have come out in support of Arjun on social media. There are also rumors that he may get bail as the complainant (Revathi's husband) has reportedly decided to withdraw the case.

Career impact

Arjun's career peak and aid announcement

The arrest comes at a time when Arjun is at the peak of his career, with his latest film Pushpa 2 grossing over ₹1,000 crore at the box office. Just a day after the incident, he had announced an aid of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased woman from the stampede incident. Apart from the financial support, he assured them they weren't alone in their grief and promised to meet them personally.