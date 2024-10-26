Summarize Simplifying... In short Several hotels in Tirupati, India, have received bomb threats via email, allegedly linked to a conspiracy involving Pakistan's ISI and the wife of Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The threats, which demanded immediate evacuation and disposal squad intervention, are currently under investigation.

Earlier, similar threats were issued to other hotels in the area, citing "international pressure" following certain arrests and alleged political involvements. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The threats come a day after similar threats

Tirupati hotels receive fresh bomb threats, mentions Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife

By Chanshimla Varah 12:16 pm Oct 26, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Two hotels in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh received bomb threats on Saturday, a day after similar threats were made to other hotels in the area, India Today reported. After extensive searches by police and sniffer dogs, authorities confirmed these threats to be hoaxes. The threatening emails named several high-profile personalities, including drug trafficking network kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, who was recently arrested, and Shankar Jiwal, Tamil Nadu's top police officer.

Email contents

Emails allege high-level conspiracy, demand evacuation

The emails, seen by the channel, linked Jiwal to a conspiracy with Pakistan's ISI to plan blasts. The purported motive was to distract attention from Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The email directed hotel management to "Evacuate by 10.35 AM!" and call a disposal squad for alleged IEDs in the pipelines.

Prior incidents

Previous threats targeted additional Tirupati hotels

On Thursday evening, three hotels in Tirupati's Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham, and Alipiri areas also received bomb threats through email. The emails warned of "Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs in listed hotels" and demanded evacuation by 11pm. The sender said these steps were needed due to "international pressure" after Sadiq's arrest and MK Stalin's family's alleged involvement. Authorities are investigating the source of these threats.