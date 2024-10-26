Summarize Simplifying... In short Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplices have been acquitted in a 13-year-old case involving a violent home invasion.

The group was accused of attacking a student, Satwinder Singh, in his Chandigarh residence with sharp weapons and gunfire.

Despite facing charges under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, including trespass, criminal intimidation, and endangering life, the court found them not guilty.

The decision was made on Thursday

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, aides acquitted in 13-year-old firing case

By Chanshimla Varah 11:10 am Oct 26, 202411:10 am

What's the story A district court has acquitted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his two accomplices, Navpreet Singh and Tarsem Singh, in a 13-year-old firing case. The decision was made on Thursday due to insufficient evidence, the Indian Express reported. The trio had been booked at Phase VIII police station in 2011 for allegedly firing gunshots in Sector 69.

Case details

Prosecution's allegations and charges against Bishnoi

The prosecution had alleged that on the intervening night of February 4/5, Bishnoi and his accomplices barged into a house in Sector 69. They were accused of attacking Satwinder Singh, alias Sattu, with sharp-edged weapons and firing a gunshot. Singh was a student residing in Sector 69, Chandigarh, with friends at the time of the incident.

Legal charges

Charges under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act

The local police had charged Bishnoi and his accomplices under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These included trespass, criminal intimidation, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, rioting with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, and endangering life or personal safety. They were also charged under sections of the Arms Act at Phase VIII police station.