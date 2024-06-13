Former Karnataka CM faces arrest threat

Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa may face arrest over sexual assault charges

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:43 pm Jun 13, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may be arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, according to the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a notice for Yediyurappa to appear for questioning. "If necessary they will arrest. I can't say (if) it is necessary, CID has to say it," Parameshwara said.

Charges detailed

Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act and IPC Section 354 A

Yediyurappa has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges stem from a complaint lodged by a mother alleging that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter during a meeting at his residence in February. The case was registered on March 14, with the investigation subsequently transferred to the CID.

Legal response

Yediyurappa denies charges, vows to fight case legally

Yediyurappa, aged 81, has categorically denied the sexual assault charges against him and has pledged to fight the case legally. The woman who accused Yediyurappa passed away last month due to lung cancer. In April, the CID collected his voice sample after summoning him to their office. The government has appointed Special Public Prosecutor Ashok H Nayak for the case while Yediyurappa has sought quashing of the FIR in court.

Case progress

Yediyurappa's current status and future proceedings

Yediyurappa, a Bharatiya Janata Party veteran and member of the party's parliamentary board, is currently in Delhi. He is expected to join the probe upon his return. "Notice has been served procedurally, the charge-sheet has to be filed by June 15," Home Minister Parameshwara said. The CID will follow procedure, including recording Yediyurappa's statement and producing him in court as part of their investigation process.