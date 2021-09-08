'Asked to come naked to school': Girls on MP principal

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 06:42 pm

A government school principal has been booked for objectionable comments on girl students.

A government school principal in Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly making obscene comments on girl students. The incident took place at the Government Higher Secondary School, Machalpur in Rajgarh district of the state, sparking anger among the students and their parents. The accused principal is on the run and the police is trying to catch him, reports said.

Details

Principal scolded girls for not wearing uniform

On Saturday, Radheshyam Malviya, the principal, had scolded girl students of Classes 11 and 12 for not wearing the school uniform. The students told him their dresses had not been stitched by then. "But he kept scolding us and started insulting us." He then allegedly asked the girls to "come naked" to the school, according to the complaint filed at the Machalpur Police station.

Allegations

Malviya blamed the girls for 'spoiling' boys

The principal went on to blame the girls for "spoiling" boys. "He said the girls wore fashionable clothes to attract boys and it's girls like us who're responsible for spoiling the boys," the students alleged. He, however, later claimed he had only asked the girls to follow rules. "It is my duty to ensure discipline in the school. I didn't pass any obscene comments."

Developments

Students staged protest at school; principal suspended

On Sunday, the students staged a protest at the school and later encircled the said police station, demanding action against Malviya. Meanwhile, the School Education Department has suspended the principal and ordered a departmental inquiry against him. "We came to know about the FIR against the school principal. I have ordered an inquiry in the matter," Rajgarh district education officer BS Bisoriya reportedly said.

Police's action

FIR filed under IPC and POCSO sections

Malviya now faces a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonor person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been included, said Prateek Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajgarh.