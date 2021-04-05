The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as it put on hold a case involving corruption allegations against him. Yediyurappa has been accused of a role in the alleged illegal allotment of 24 acres of government land to private individuals and thereby incurring huge losses to the taxpayers. Here are more details on this.

Details Bench led by CJI Bobde issues notices on the matter

A top court bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde has also issued notices to the state, the Lokayukta (the anti-corruption watchdog), as well as the complainant seeking their responses on Yediyurappa's plea. In his plea, the Chief Minister had challenged the Karnataka High Court's order that had asked a special court to take note of the allegations against him.

Context What is the case all about?

The case dates back to 2012 when Yediyurappa and another state Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu were accused of illegally allotting 24 acres of government land to private entities. The primary allegation against them is that the leaders misused their position and caused losses to the state machinery by waiving service charges and the development fee.

Developments Last December, HC had dismissed Yediyurappa's plea

In December last year, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed Yediyurappa's petition seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in the case. The High Court had then directed the Lokayukta special court to monitor the investigation ordered by the courts with respect to the misconduct and the alleged criminal offenses committed by the MPs and the MLAs involved.

Other details Case was registered on February 21, 2015