Top Lucknow hotels receive bomb threats, ₹46 lakh ransom demand

By Chanshimla Varah 02:49 pm Oct 27, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Ten high-end hotels in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow received bomb threats through emails on Sunday. The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of $55,000 (₹46,24,288) to not detonate hidden explosives. The threat read: "Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000 or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere." Hotel management immediately informed local authorities who have launched investigations.

Hotels named

Threat targets include Marriott, Saraca, and Piccadily

The hotels which were targeted by the bomb threats are Marriott, Saraca, Piccadily, Comfort Vista, Fortune, Lemon Tree, Clark Awadh, Casa, Dayal Gateway and Silvette. This incident comes two days after a similar threat to three hotels in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. The previous email mentioned "international pressure" over the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq and indicated that "blasts in schools are necessary to divert the attention away from MK Stalin family's involvement in the case."